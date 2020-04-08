Super moons

Photo by Mike Remarcke





The first one is dramatic and boldly colored against the dark trees and the night sky.





Photo by Mike Remarcke









The Cold Moon shot just looks battered and bruised. All those craters where the poor thing got smacked around by asteroids. Thanks, Big Guy for taking it on the chin and deflecting those things away from us.





Or maybe the earth would look that bad, too, if it were naked. Let's not find out.























Tonight was the SuperMoon, coming closer to the earth than at any other time in 2020. Since I'm not technical, I call these shots by Mike Remarcke the Warm Moon and the Cold Moon.