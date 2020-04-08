Super moons

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Photo by Mike Remarcke

Tonight was the SuperMoon, coming closer to the earth than at any other time in 2020. Since I'm not technical, I call these shots by Mike Remarcke the Warm Moon and the Cold Moon.

The first one is dramatic and boldly colored against the dark trees and the night sky.

Photo by Mike Remarcke


The Cold Moon shot just looks battered and bruised. All those craters where the poor thing got smacked around by asteroids. Thanks, Big Guy for taking it on the chin and deflecting those things away from us.

Or maybe the earth would look that bad, too, if it were naked. Let's not find out.






