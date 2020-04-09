Lake Forest Park Water District - no late fees - no disconnects

Lake Forest Park Water District has declared an emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and we will not be charging late-fees or disconnecting water services for lack of payment for the duration of this event.









Front desk is closed to all non-essential inquires

Payments should be made by mail or use of District drop box at front gate.

Use of the District’s meeting room is cancelled until further notice.

Essential operations and maintenance activities continue as normal.

Direct communication by email office@lfpwd.org or phone 206-365-3211

Visit the COVID-19 page on our website for further information and updates. If you need to drop off a payment, our drop-box is checked regularly and open 24/7 just outside our gate.













We are glad to take your call or email, but please avoid coming to the office if at all possible.