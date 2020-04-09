Lake Forest Park Water District - no late fees - no disconnects

Thursday, April 9, 2020

Lake Forest Park Water District has declared an emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and we will not be charging late-fees or disconnecting water services for lack of payment for the duration of this event.

We are glad to take your call or email, but please avoid coming to the office if at all possible.

If you need to drop off a payment, our drop-box is checked regularly and open 24/7 just outside our gate.

  • Front desk is closed to all non-essential inquires
  • Payments should be made by mail or use of District drop box at front gate.
  • Use of the District’s meeting room is cancelled until further notice.
  • Essential operations and maintenance activities continue as normal.
  • Direct communication by email office@lfpwd.org or phone 206-365-3211

Visit the COVID-19 page on our website for further information and updates.



Posted by DKH at 12:41 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  