Third Place Books launches Books to Students Fund, seeks community support

“For us, it is so important to continue investing in our community—especially our Seattle students—at a time when we can’t provide a physical Third Place for people,” said Niki Marion, Children’s Outreach Manager at Third Place Books. “Our Books to Students Fund helps us evolve our connection to the school districts and community partners we already work closely with, while helping to support the students who are most affected by the school closures. "Books are such crucial resources for education and entertainment, and we want to make sure all students in our community have access to both while schools, libraries, and bookstores are closed.”

Through the Books to Students fund, Third Place Books hopes to raise at least $10,000 to distribute books to local kids, in partnership with Seattle Public Schools, the Shoreline School District, the Northshore School District, and the nonprofits Reading Partners, and Page Ahead. Customers shopping online at thirdplacebooks.com can make a donation to the fund. Community members who want to support the Books to Students fund can contribute online at www.thirdplacebooks.com/books-students-fund. Donations will go directly toward purchasing books for Seattle students.













Third Place Books has launched a new initiative - the Books to Students Fund - to help directly supply reading materials to students in the Seattle, Shoreline, and Northshore School districts.Books are essential to any education, and in stressful times, books serve not only to educate but to inspire, comfort, and encourage young readers.