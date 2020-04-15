Rep. Ryu concentrated in legislative session on fighting homelessness and on cultural opportunities for underserved children
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
|Rep. Cindy Ryu
By Evan Smith
“This year in the Housing, Community Development, and Veterans Committee, which I chair, we focused on addressing our housing and homelessness crises, she noted.
“We passed legislation to create partnerships with cities and counties to reduce homelessness (House Bill 1590 cosponsored by Rep. Davis) and to make it easier for religious organizations to fulfill their mission to provide shelter to people experiencing homelessness (HB 1754 sponsored by Rep. Pollet).
“In future legislative sessions, our committee will help assess how our state responded to the COVID-19 crisis, unmet affordable housing and increased homeless needs, and make changes to state policy that will allow us to better prepare for emergencies of this scale.”
Additionally, Ryu noted her work with Sen. Jesse Salomon to improve the way cultural access programs serve smaller communities and organizations, and better serve children of color (Senate Bill 5792 sponsored by Sen. Salomon).
“If King County enacts such a program, we will have more flexibility to distribute these precious arts funds and deliver equitable public access to cultural opportunities in the arts, sciences, and heritage programs,” she said.
In addition to being chairwoman of the House committee on housing, community development and veterans, Ryu is a member of the Appropriations Committee and the committee on consumer protection and business.
Ryu and Salomon are Democrats representing the 32nd Legislative District, including Shoreline, part of northwest Seattle, south Edmonds, Woodway and nearby unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County, Lynnwood, and six blocks of Mountlake Terrace.
Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com
