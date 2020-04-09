Shoreline City Council Meeting

April 6, 2020

145th Street Projects

175th Street Corridor Project

The 185th Street Corridor Strategy

Trail Along the Rail

148th Street Non-Motorized Bridge

Motion and second to suspend the emergency order.This order is not necessary at this time. The science the staff report relies on does not show that fabric bags are any worse than paper or plastic. So preference for plastic bags is not supported by the science surrounding COVID-19. However, many stores already prohibit shoppers from bringing their own reusable bags. If plastic is prohibited, we are left with paper bags. That could possibly result in a supply shortage.Rather than suspending the entire thing, a more minimal change is just to delete the paper bag fee right now. Customers could bag their own groceries. Everything is touched by the customer when taking goods off the shelf and adding it to their basket. The concern is the health of the store employees who must touch the purchases to skan them, and again to bag them. There is a concern should a grocery employee contract the virus, resulting in a temporary closing of the store and quarantine of all employees. What if we actually made it worse due to our lack of scientific data? If paper bags will do, why do we need to add plastic bags? Do we want more plastic in the environment? Why did only one Shoreline retailer ask for the suspension? This is a difficult time and we all want to do the right thing. The focus must be on the employees.No: Mayor Hall, Councilmembers McGlashan, McConnell and RobertsonYes: Deputy Mayor Scully, Councilmembers Chang and RobertsIn accordance with RCW 35.77.010, cities in Washington State are required to prepare and adopt a comprehensive six-year Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP). The six- year TIP should include transportation projects, such as road and bridge improvements, as well as new or enhanced bicycle and pedestrian facilities.Council will discuss proposed updates to the TIP. The TIP will be brought back to Council on June 1, 2020 for a Public Hearing to receive public feedback on the proposed updates and for potential Adoption of the TIP. Draft of the TIP and staff report available online.Nytasha Walters, Transportation Services Manager, presented the staff reportThe projects identified in the Transportation Improvement Plan include funded, partially funded, and unfunded. Listing projects makes them eligible for grants as part of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan.Very few projects are completely funded in the next six years and many are unfunded. Several of the partially funded projects are segments of large, corridor-wide improvement projects that will require a considerable amount of grant funding to complete. The grant award process is extremely competitive and the amount of grant funds available has shrunk.The TIP is prepared and presented to Council in advance of the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). The policy direction provided through adoption of the TIP is used to identify transportation projects for inclusion in the CIP.The City is proposing to complete the most strategic projects, or segments of these projects, in the near term.Added Projects: No new projects have been addedThere are multiple projects that have been re-organized or removed from this year’s TIP.The potential effects of I-976 are discussed as they greatly impact two of the City’s programs due to the loss of the Vehicle License Fees: The Sidewalk Rehabilitation Program (Repair and Maintenance), and the Annual Road Surface Maintenance Program. New sidewalk construction is not affected by I-976.Staff recommends that the sidewalk rehabilitation program for repair and maintenance be restored to approximately $152,000/year and that the road surface maintenance program be restored to approximately $530,000/year.The draft of the 54 page 2021-2026 Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) is available online. It is attachment A of the staff report.Grants and other sources of funding are being considered.SR523 and 145th are the two new projects that Councilmember McConnell alluded to in council reports. These are two projects that are implementing our preferred design concept for the 145th corridor. This is one of those examples of looking towards federal funds and we’re pursuing construction funds for the I-5 and 145th interchange as well as 145th between the interchange and 1st. We are very excited that we have been selected by the King County Project Evaluation Committee to proceed to a regional competition for funds. We are going for two different grant competitions where our project is considered with those of Snohomish and Pierce Counties, and a more King County focused process if we’re not successful there. These projects have been identified as regionally important.What happens in June when we have a hearing scheduled but we are still having remote meetings? We can ask the Governor about extending the date or to waive some requirements. Such changes would apply to all jurisdictions. It is scheduled for action the same night as the public hearing but Council can always move the action to a later date.