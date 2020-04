Shoreline City Council Meeting

April 6, 2020

Hopelink Food Bank providing food

Statewide moratorium on evictions

Utilities will remain on

Expanded rules for unemployment

Health Benefits Exchange is enrolling

Call 2-1-1 for other resources

Turning Point for grocery gift cards,

Hunger Intervention Program for weekend food packs,

Shoreline Community Care for gas, groceries, and utility assistance and

Seattle Mongolian Youth Center for face masks and a multi-lingual tutorial.

2 are being discussed in this action item

3 were ineligible because they did not meet the above criteria

4 have been approved by the City Manager $5k each

4 pending additional information (these are also $5k requests)

Please stay home and stay safe, and practice physical distancing.PROCLAMATIONMayor Hall, on behalf of the City Council, proclaimed the week of April 19 through April 25, 2020 as. Through the sharing of their personal time, energy, and expertise, volunteers help maintain a quality of life that a city our size could not otherwise afford to sustain.COVID-19 UPDATEStay home, stay safe has been extended to May 4th by Governor Inslee. Limit trips for groceries, gas and other essentials. City Hall and recreation facilities are closed. Some services can be accessed online. All meetings and events have been cancelled at least through May 4, 2020.Go to shorelinewa.gov/covid for updated information on what’s open and what’s closed.With the Stay Home Order in place, playgrounds, sports courts, picnic shelters and ball fields are closed. Gatherings, games, and group picnics are prohibited. Parks, trails and natural areas will remain open only if physical distancing is maintained. The Richmond Beach Saltwater Park parking lots are closed, and there is no public beach access from Apple Tree Lane.If you need help:Shoreline’s Community Emergency Response Grant Program has awarded $20,000 as of April 6, 2020. $5,000 grants were awarded toSign up for up-to-date alerts at shorelinewa.gov/alert Councilmember McConnell stated she and Councilmember McGlashan were pleased to see two large Shoreline projects moving forward on the federal funding of the PSRC Regional Grant Program.Deputy Mayor Scully said the Regional Homelessness Authority is still working to complete the new executive board with individuals willing to sit on the board who are currently or have previously experienced housing instability.Mayor Hall had a conference call with several mayors from King County. About 1/3 had already laid off staff. Shoreline has a healthy reserve available and has been working to retain staff.Public comment on the two Action items below will follow the applicable staff report.Melonie Fosmore, chair of Save Shoreline Trees, spoke about saving significant trees.The Consent Calendar adopted unanimously by roll call vote.Fund established 3/30/2020Grants to these two entities were briefly discussed at last week’s Council meeting. It was decided to wait until the grant applications were submitted. Applications have been received and a staff report completed.Staff Report by Colleen Kelly, Community Services ManagerApplicants for the grants must be in or near Shoreline and support emergency response services for predominantly Shoreline residents.There have been 13 applications so far:submitted a request on behalf of the Shoreline/LFP Senior Center for $50k to cover projected lost revenue.They are still providing meals (now via delivery), twice weekly outreach calls to each of their 600 members to make sure someone is checking in on them, and continuing wellness and other communications utilizing social media., that has lost income from multiple fundraisers, and fee based services, requested $20k in general support to assist providing current services including food, hygiene items and diapers, laptops for telehealth efforts and smart phones for connecting with clients as well as new IT expenses related to these services. They did receive $50k from the Seattle Foundation but estimated expenses for March-May to equal $67.5M.Beratta Gomillion, Executive Director, Center for Human Services, lives in Shoreline. The behavioral health needs in Shoreline are being taken care of. Therapists are still working, answering phones, and providing emergency services by phone,Joanne Donohue, Chief Operations Officer of Sound Generations, is available by telephone to answer any questions.Motion and second to approved the two requests.Can we remove laptops and smartphones from this grant? Reply is yes. This was just a way to show that the money requested would be used to pay for outreach and emergency services.People need to stay socially connected even while practicing physical distancing, so these social services have an important role during this pandemic.The senior center has no income. How is $50k going to be spent when there is a much larger need? Reply from Ms. Donohue: They have $95k from the City annually, $80k from King County, and hope to start getting revenue in June. $600k is the annual need, $50k represents March through May loss of income. What will the funds will be used for? Reply: Majority of the expense is staff. Some is spent on food for weekend emergency groceries, chefs to prepare the delivered meals, and staff that keeps the center operating. Most of the volunteers fall within the high risk category so they are staying at home.Motion to approve two requests as presented passes unanimously by roll call vote.COVID-19 Community Emergency Response Grant Program will be depleted by these requests and the $5k requests, even though the amounts are modest compared to the needs.Motion to Amend agenda to add an action to agenda and discuss tonight or delay discussion until next meeting. No objection so by unanimous consent agreed to add to agenda.Motion and second to increase amount allotted by $50k.Should we wait until we see how many more requests come in rather than add $50k to just take care of current applications? It was broadly agreed $100k would not be enough, but we wanted to see the number of applications and amounts requested. Are we going to have to do this again next week? The City Manager needs to have the ability to move quickly on small amounts. On the other hand, if we increase by $100k, Council will need another staff report because that’s a big jump and we will need to see the effect on the total city budget.Motion to add $50k to the fund passes unanimously by roll call vote.On March 31, 2020, the City Manager issued Temporary Public Health Emergency Order No. 5 which suspends the prohibition on carryout plastic bags at retail establishments in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Council will determine if the order was not necessary to preserve and maintain the public life, health, welfare, or peace. Staff does not recommend termination.Staff Report by Autumn Salamack, Environmental Services CoordinatorA local grocery store requested this suspension due to worry that bags brought in by shoppers might spread COVID-19 to grocery checkers. There have been no specific studies about this type of contagion. Some jurisdictions have suspended the plastic bag ban and/or are not enforcing existing bans. This includes suspending the 5 cent pass through charges for paper bags.Staff does not recommend terminating this emergency order due to current unknowns about the virus transmittal, and in order to provide flexibility and consistency for stores operating in multiple sites.There were two written comments.No one signed up to speak.