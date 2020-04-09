Guidance for managers, staff and residents of apartment buildings
Thursday, April 9, 2020
|Linden Highlands is one of dozens of
multifamily buildings in north King county
Public Health Seattle/King County issued updated guidance for landlords, property managers, and residents that provides information on actions site managers, property managers, and residents can do to stay safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The guidance encourages the hanging educational flyers in common areas, and providing in-language materials to residents with limited English language proficiency.
