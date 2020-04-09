Guidance for managers, staff and residents of apartment buildings

Thursday, April 9, 2020

Linden Highlands is one of dozens of
multifamily buildings in north King county


Updated Public Health Guidance for Managers, Staff, and Residents of Apartment Buildings, Condominiums, and Similar Residential Communities:

Public Health Seattle/King County issued updated guidance for landlords, property managers, and residents that provides information on actions site managers, property managers, and residents can do to stay safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The guidance encourages the hanging educational flyers in common areas, and providing in-language materials to residents with limited English language proficiency.




