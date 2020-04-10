Scam of the day: Your Amazon account has been blocked

In the "Amazon" email today, the clue is in the header. Look at the gobbledygook between the carets.



I've been able to spot most scams by looking at the sender's address or the reply-to address.





If you think something might be legit - never respond to the email - contact the company or look at your account.

















By Diane HettrickThis appeared in my personal email today.I should mention that I have been getting FedEx notices for over a week which my spam filters are only now starting to catch. The problem with the FedEx scam is that, like the post office, the real notices look more like spam than the spam message does.Those messages all wanted me to "track my package." The clue was that the message said I had contacted them about my missing package. I hadn't ordered anything and I hadn't contacted a delivery service.