Scam of the day: Your Amazon account has been blocked

Friday, April 10, 2020

By Diane Hettrick

This appeared in my personal email today.

I should mention that I have been getting FedEx notices for over a week which my spam filters are only now starting to catch. The problem with the FedEx scam is that, like the post office, the real notices look more like spam than the spam message does.

Those messages all wanted me to "track my package." The clue was that the message said I had contacted them about my missing package. I hadn't ordered anything and I hadn't contacted a delivery service.

In the "Amazon" email today, the clue is in the header. Look at the gobbledygook between the carets.

I've been able to spot most scams by looking at the sender's address or the reply-to address.

If you think something might be legit - never respond to the email - contact the company or look at your account. 





Posted by DKH at 1:22 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  