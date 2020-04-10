Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order still in effect, even on nice days

Skateboarders at Paramount School Park Sunday

Abiding by the Stay Home order is critical to stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus.





Our frontline medical workers, vulnerable residents, and displaced workers need you to stay home.









All Shoreline residents need to follow the Governor’s order and stay home, unless you are:

Pursuing an essential activity, like shopping for groceries or going to a medical appointment.

Getting takeout food. (Food deliveries are also permitted). (Here's the SAN list)

Going to work at an essential business.

Going outside for walks and exercise in your neighborhood, as long as social distancing of six feet is maintained.

Nice weather makes it tempting to go somewhere or do something, but now is not the time. The statewide "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order requires us to stick very close to home - your yard and your neighborhood. Help slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.









The virus that causes COVID-19 is highly contagious, and each face-to-face interaction is an opportunity for it to spread.



Reminder about parks and park activities

Enjoy the parks close to home : While it is important for all of us to get outside for exercise, enjoy the parks close to your home. Please do not crowd popular, destination parks, such as Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. They will still be there when this is all over. Now is the time to enjoy the parks close to home.

: While it is important for all of us to get outside for exercise, enjoy the parks close to your home. Please do not crowd popular, destination parks, such as Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. They will still be there when this is all over. Now is the time to enjoy the parks close to home. Use physical distancing : The most effective tool we have to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to physically distance ourselves from others. Keep at least six feet of distance between you and others.

: The most effective tool we have to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to physically distance ourselves from others. Keep at least six feet of distance between you and others. Do not access off limits equipment or areas : Shoreline has CLOSED all playgrounds, picnic shelters, basketball and tennis courts, ball fields, and the skate park . It may be tempting to jump a fence or ignore a “closed” sign. Please, don’t. Physical distancing only works if all of us participate. You can set a good example and help save lives by following the rules and encouraging the same of others.

: Shoreline has CLOSED all playgrounds, picnic shelters, basketball and tennis courts, ball fields, and . It may be tempting to jump a fence or ignore a “closed” sign. Please, don’t. Physical distancing only works if all of us participate. You can set a good example and help save lives by following the rules and encouraging the same of others. Do not congregate in parks : This means no pick-up games, picnics, BBQs, parties, or bonfires. This is not the time for beach parties.

: This means no pick-up games, picnics, BBQs, parties, or bonfires. This is not the time for beach parties. Six feet for activities: Hiking, biking, and walking are all great ways to enjoy parks right now, just remember to keep six feet between you and your fellow residents.

MORE INFORMATION

Staying Safe While Getting Outdoors

Washington State Coronavirus Response

Public Health - Seattle and King County

Information about the City’s response to COVID-19

This includes in our parks and at the beach. Staying home and avoiding all non-essential contact with others is the best way to stay healthy, keep others healthy, and prevent the new coronavirus from suddenly spreading rapidly and overwhelming our healthcare system.












