Road rage in Shoreline Saturday

Saturday, April 11, 2020 deputies responded to a "road rage" incident in Shoreline.





The victim finally got away and the suspect's vehicle was located after a witness called to report the reckless nature of the suspect's driving.



The suspect was arrested and booked on hit and run, reckless driving, and harassment.













He rammed his car against the rear bumper of victim's car and they came to a stop near 175th St. and Meridian Ave. N.The suspect then got out and punched the window of the victim's car and continued following him to his house.