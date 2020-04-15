Road rage in Shoreline Saturday

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Deputies arrest suspect in road rage incident
Photo courtesy KCSO
Saturday, April 11, 2020 deputies responded to a "road rage" incident in Shoreline.

The suspect followed the victim from a business on Aurora Ave. and threatened to kill the victim. 

He rammed his car against the rear bumper of victim's car and they came to a stop near 175th St. and Meridian Ave. N.

The suspect then got out and punched the window of the victim's car and continued following him to his house. 

The victim finally got away and the suspect's vehicle was located after a witness called to report the reckless nature of the suspect's driving.

The suspect was arrested and booked on hit and run, reckless driving, and harassment.



