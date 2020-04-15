Book reviews: Aarene Storms talks dragons

Who doesn't love a dragon?





Librarian Aarene Storms, whose wonderful book reviews we have been publishing for a decade, has decided to go digital along with everyone else.





Her newest experiment: booktalking videos.









HERE it is!



In addition to the video, she has made a book list of many, MANY dragon books that are available in download format.

Here's the link to that





This time, the topic is DRAGONS, and features a book written for adult audiences, a teen book, and a book for kiddos.

She plans to produce (at least) one of these each week, focused on a different topic.