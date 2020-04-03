Public Health Seattle and King county case update April 2, 2020

Friday, April 3, 2020



Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 4/1/20.
  • 2656 confirmed positive cases (up 175 from yesterday)
  • 175 confirmed deaths (up 11 from yesterday)
Dashboard www.kingcounty.gov/covid/data

Thirty-three people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.

Shoreline:

129 residents have positive test results, at a rate of 228.8 per 100,000 residents

Among those:
11 (8.5%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 19.5 per 100,000 residents

Lake Forest Park:

16 residents have positive test results, at a rate of 120.8 per 100,000 residents

Among those:
1 (6.3%) has died due to illness, at a rate of 7.5 per 100,000 residents

State:

6585 residents have positive test results
which includes +601 new cases
and 282 deaths

Interactive Washington state map showing cases and deaths by county HERE


