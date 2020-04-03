Public Health Seattle and King county case update April 2, 2020
Friday, April 3, 2020
- 2656 confirmed positive cases (up 175 from yesterday)
- 175 confirmed deaths (up 11 from yesterday)
Thirty-three people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.
Shoreline:
129 residents have positive test results, at a rate of 228.8 per 100,000 residents
Among those:
11 (8.5%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 19.5 per 100,000 residents
Lake Forest Park:
16 residents have positive test results, at a rate of 120.8 per 100,000 residents
Among those:
1 (6.3%) has died due to illness, at a rate of 7.5 per 100,000 residents
State:
6585 residents have positive test results
which includes +601 new cases
and 282 deaths
Interactive Washington state map showing cases and deaths by county HERE
