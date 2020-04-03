Amazon donating supplies for King county isolation and recovery sites

Amazon donated supplies

Photo courtesy King County



Amazon is donating more than 250,000 items such as linens, towels, shelf-stable food, entertainment items and other supplies to four King County sites supporting patients in temporary housing for quarantine, isolation and recovery due to COVID-19.





As each facility site is transformed and Amazon deliveries arrive, King County employees unload and unpack boxes of bedding and relief supplies to put together welcome kits for incoming patients.













Amazon has already delivered more than 30,000 donated supplies to help transform the former Econo-Lodge in Kent into temporary housing for incoming patients.