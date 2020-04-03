Shoreline Council to discuss Transportation Improvement Plan
Friday, April 3, 2020
The April 6, 2020 Shoreline Council meeting includes one Study Item:
Discussion of the 2021-2026 Transportation Improvement Plan
In accordance with RCW 35.77.010, cities in Washington State are required to prepare and adopt a comprehensive six-year Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP).
The six- year TIP should include transportation projects, such as road and bridge improvements, as well as new or enhanced bicycle and pedestrian facilities.
Council will discuss proposed updates to the TIP. The TIP will be brought back to Council on June 1, 2020, for a Public Hearing to receive public feedback on the proposed updates and for potential Adoption of the TIP.
Draft of the TIP and staff report available HERE
Attending and/or Commenting:
The Shoreline City Council values community input and looks forward to hearing from you on agenda items.
PUBLIC NOTICE: Pursuant to Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 20-28, in an effort to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the City Council’s Regular Meetings scheduled March 24 through April 23 will take place online and the public will not be allowed to attend in-person. You may watch a live feed of the meeting online or listen to it over the telephone, and the Council is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment or calling into the meeting to provide oral testimony.
Please see the below links to access these options:
Click Here to Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting
Call into the Live Meeting: (888) 475-4499 Meeting ID: 617-118-5923
Click Here to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Testimony at the Meeting via Calling-In
Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment
--Pam Cross
