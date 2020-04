Shoreline Council to discuss Transportation Improvement Plan

The April 6, 2020 Shoreline Council meeting includes one Study Item:

The six- year TIP should include transportation projects, such as road and bridge improvements, as well as new or enhanced bicycle and pedestrian facilities.Council will discuss proposed updates to the TIP. The TIP will be brought back to Council on June 1, 2020, for a Public Hearing to receive public feedback on the proposed updates and for potential Adoption of the TIP.Draft of the TIP and staff report available HERE Attending and/or Commenting:The Shoreline City Council values community input and looks forward to hearing from you on agenda items.PUBLIC NOTICE: Pursuant to Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 20-28, in an effort to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the City Council’s Regular Meetings scheduled March 24 through April 23 will take place online and the public will not be allowed to attend in-person. You may watch a live feed of the meeting online or listen to it over the telephone, and the Council is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment or calling into the meeting to provide oral testimony.Please see the below links to access these options:Call into the Live Meeting: (888) 475-4499 Meeting ID: 617-118-5923--Pam Cross