Public Health Seattle and King county case update April 11, 2020

Washington state reports over 10,000 cases of COVID-19 and Shoreline has 200 of them.





Each individual’s actions affect the health of our entire community, and what we do as a community protects us all.





Stand Together, Stay Apart



Case updates



Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 4/10/20.

4,262 confirmed positive cases (up 145* from yesterday)

284 confirmed deaths (up 7 from yesterday)

* The “new confirmed positive cases” figure we publish each day represents all new confirmed cases reported to us through 11:59pm the night prior. Some of these test results were processed on days prior but were delayed in being reported to us.



Detailed information about demographics of those who died from COVID-19 is available on the data dashboard



71 people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.



Shoreline:

200 have positive results, at a rate of 354.8 per 100,000 residents

25 have died due to illness Lake Forest Park:

19 have positive results

0 have died due to illness State: 10,224 (up 337) have positive results

491 have died due to illness



Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 4/10/20.* The “new confirmed positive cases” figure we publish each day represents all new confirmed cases reported to us through 11:59pm the night prior. Some of these test results were processed on days prior but were delayed in being reported to us.Detailed information about demographics of those who died from COVID-19 is available on the data dashboard www.kingcounty.gov/covid/data 71 people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.

Everyone, even people who are young and healthy, must stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19.