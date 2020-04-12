Public Health Seattle and King county case update April 11, 2020

Sunday, April 12, 2020

Washington state reports over 10,000 cases of COVID-19 and Shoreline has 200 of them.

Everyone, even people who are young and healthy, must stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

Each individual’s actions affect the health of our entire community, and what we do as a community protects us all.  

Stand Together, Stay Apart

Case updates

Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 4/10/20.
  • 4,262 confirmed positive cases (up 145* from yesterday)
  • 284 confirmed deaths (up 7 from yesterday)

* The “new confirmed positive cases” figure we publish each day represents all new confirmed cases reported to us through 11:59pm the night prior. Some of these test results were processed on days prior but were delayed in being reported to us.

Detailed information about demographics of those who died from COVID-19 is available on the data dashboard www.kingcounty.gov/covid/data.

71 people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.

Shoreline:
  • 200 have positive results, at a rate of 354.8 per 100,000 residents
  • 25 have died due to illness 
Lake Forest Park:
  • 19 have positive results
  • 0 have died due to illness 
State:
  • 10,224 (up 337) have positive results
  • 491 have died due to illness


Posted by DKH at 2:09 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  