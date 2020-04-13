Free emergency child care for essential workers
Monday, April 13, 2020
|Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
Employees who are essential workers under Governor Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order can now access free emergency child care through a King County program to help parents who are working on the front lines of the COVID-19 response.
First responders and essential workers are defined by the Governor Inslee’s March 23 Proclamation and include front-line essential medical professionals and support staff, first responders, corrections officers, transit workers, and others.
If you are an essential worker who lives or works in King County outside the City of Seattle and you are interested in accessing the free emergency child care slots, call the Child Care Aware of Washington Family Center at 1-800-446-1114 and complete an intake with Family Center staff.
After intake, a resources specialist will work to match you with an eligible child care provider that meets your family needs. The County and its partners are working quickly, and hope to have child care available by mid-April.
For those essential workers who work or live in Seattle, the City of Seattle is rolling out an Emergency Child Care program to support first responders and essential workers. If you are an essential worker living or working in the City of Seattle, visit this website to fill out an interest form.
As a reminder, employees who are telecommuting are permitted to take care of their children in the home.
Proof of eligibility is required - details HERE
0 comments:
Post a Comment