Help keep local restaurants alive - but if you need food there are Little Free Pantries

Thursday, April 2, 2020
|Little Free Pantry at St Barnabas
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
If you have income, help keep your favorite restaurants alive by ordering take out a couple of times a week or buying gift cards (if they offer them) for when the restaurant reopens.
We are maintaining a list of local restaurants that are offering take out. Many are affiliated with one of the delivery services.
Or just call and order ahead. You can pay ahead if you want to minimize your time inside. Some will bring the food to your car if you call when you get there. Or you can go inside to pay and maintain physical distance.
The list is in a banner on our front page ShorelineAreaNews.com or you can bookmark it:
|Ridgecrest Little Free Pantry
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
If you need food, your neighbors are stocking Little Free Pantries. Take what you need. If you have means to give, put some non perishable goods in one of the pantries.
Here's the current list:
- Ballinger: On the corner of NE 198th St and 14th Ave NE
- Echo Lake (Northridge): 20008 6th Ave NE
- Lake Forest Park: NE 180th St and 15th Ave NE
- Meadowdale (Edmonds) 15724 53rd Pl W, Edmonds 98026
- Meridian Park: 18312 Corliss Ave N
- Mountlake Terrace: On 56th Ave W across from Calvary Fellowship Church
- North City: 1674 NE 185th St
- North City Cabinet and Cooler: 18910 8th Ave NE (cold food in a cooler and hot food at 8:30pm Mon.-Fri.)
- Richmond Beach: 1422 NW 195th St
- Ridgecrest: 15815 11th Ave NE
- Shoreline Community College (for students): 3rd floor of the PUB (11:30-2:30 school days)
- St. Barnabas Anglican Church/Parkwood: 2340 N 155th St
- The Triangle: 14544 Evanston Ave N
If you have updates to this list, please contact us: Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com
