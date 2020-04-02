Help keep local restaurants alive - but if you need food there are Little Free Pantries

Little Free Pantry at St Barnabas

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





We are maintaining a list of local restaurants that are offering take out. Many are affiliated with one of the delivery services.





Or just call and order ahead. You can pay ahead if you want to minimize your time inside. Some will bring the food to your car if you call when you get there. Or you can go inside to pay and maintain physical distance.





The list is in a banner on our front page ShorelineAreaNews.com or you can bookmark it:









Ridgecrest Little Free Pantry

Photo by Steven H. Robinson









If you need food, your neighbors are stocking Little Free Pantries. Take what you need. If you have means to give, put some non perishable goods in one of the pantries.





Here's the current list:

Ballinger: On the corner of NE 198th St and 14th Ave NE

Echo Lake (Northridge): 20008 6th Ave NE

Lake Forest Park: NE 180th St and 15th Ave NE

Meadowdale (Edmonds) 15724 53rd Pl W, Edmonds 98026

Meridian Park: 18312 Corliss Ave N

Mountlake Terrace: On 56th Ave W across from Calvary Fellowship Church

North City: 1674 NE 185th St

North City Cabinet and Cooler: 18910 8th Ave NE (cold food in a cooler and hot food at 8:30pm Mon.-Fri.)

Richmond Beach: 1422 NW 195th St

Ridgecrest: 15815 11th Ave NE

Shoreline Community College (for students): 3rd floor of the PUB (11:30-2:30 school days)

St. Barnabas Anglican Church/Parkwood: 2340 N 155th St

The Triangle: 14544 Evanston Ave N



If you have updates to this list, please contact us: Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com













If you have income, help keep your favorite restaurants alive by ordering take out a couple of times a week or buying gift cards (if they offer them) for when the restaurant reopens.