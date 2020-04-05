Have you completed the Census?





The Census is a chance to make a real difference in our communities.





When we fill out the census form and make sure that all of us are counted, we can help our communities get the schools, hospitals, roads, and representation we need.





If we don’t get counted, we don’t count.









from the couch, from your bed, from the kitchen table - the Census is online and so easy to fill out. And we'll miss out for the next 10 years. Complete the Census today from the couch, from your bed, from the kitchen table - the Census is online and so easy to fill out.




