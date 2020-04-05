Have you completed the Census?

Sunday, April 5, 2020

Election Day is not the only day in 2020 that will decide our future. 

The Census is a chance to make a real difference in our communities. 

When we fill out the census form and make sure that all of us are counted, we can help our communities get the schools, hospitals, roads, and representation we need. 

If we don’t get counted, we don’t count

And we’ll miss out for the next 10 years.

Complete the Census today from the couch, from your bed, from the kitchen table - the Census is online and so easy to fill out. 

Make your voice heard today and for the next decade. Here is a toolkit with the simple steps to help get you started.

Complete the Census Today

You should have received your census postcard in the mail with a 12 digit code to fill out your census online at 2020Census.gov. If not, don't worry - just put in your address to start.



