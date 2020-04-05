32 LD Democrats will meet April 8 on Zoom

Sunday, April 5, 2020

32nd LD Chair Alan Charnley says "I hope you all are weathering this crisis and that we all come out safe and alive. 

"Once again we are canceling our in person General Meeting."
 
The meeting will be on Snohomish County Zoom on April 8th from 7:00-8:30pm

Here are the details:

Zoom link to the meeting: 
https://zoom.us/j/327111268?pwd=ZDJhRmYxOURvWEUyYUM4dWcrS0h0UT09
Meeting ID: 327 111 268
Password: 059972

If you don't have zoom please download it in advance of the meeting. 

Keep in mind this new so we have many bugs to work out. We will be holding NO VOTES but seeing if Zoom is a way for us to meet for the time being. Also if you want to be a delegate moving forward here is the information. 

If you have questions about zoom email us and we will do the best to respond as quickly as possible. 




