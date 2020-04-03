Battelle gives the state a system which decontaminates N95 masks

The Decontamination System can sanitize tens of thousands of

N95 masks per day to they can be reused.

Photo from Battelle









As the state continues its efforts to fill critical PPE shortages, Battelle has delivered one of its Critical Care Decontamination Systems (CCDS) to the Washington state COVID-19 command center at Camp Murray.









Ohio-based Battelle's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) located in south Lake Union, has been operated for the U.S. Department of Energy by Battelle Memorial Institute since 1965.





Battelle's previous building in Laurelhurst is now the Talaris Conference Center and is set to be razed.













Once fully installed, the system can sanitize tens of thousands of N95 masks per day so they can be reused, reducing the number the state will need to procure. Camp Murray is just the third location across the nation to have received this emerging technology.The Battelle process uses vapor phase hydrogen peroxide to sanitize the N95 masks, allowing them to be reused up to 20 times. The filters are gassed for two and a half hours to destroy bacteria, viruses and other contaminants, including the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.