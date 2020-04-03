Amendment to agenda for Shoreline council meeting April 6, 2020

Shoreline City Hall and Council Chamber

Photo by Mike Remarcke





The agenda for Monday’s April 6, 2020 City Council meeting has been amended to include two Action Items:





--Pam Cross









Call into the Live Meeting: (888) 475-4499 Meeting ID: 617-118-5923

Grants to these two entities were briefly discussed at last week’s Council meeting. It was decided to wait until the grant applications were submitted. Applications have been received and a staff report completed. Council will discuss and vote whether or not to approve these grant requests.Public Comment will be heard.On March 31, 2020, the City Manager issued Temporary Public Health Emergency Order No. 5 which suspends the prohibition on carryout plastic bags at retail establishments in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Council will determine if the order was not necessary to preserve and maintain the public life, health, welfare, or peace. Staff does not recommend termination.Public Comment will be heard.The Shoreline City Council values community input and looks forward to hearing from you on agenda items.PUBLIC NOTICE: Pursuant to Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 20-28, in an effort to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the City Council’s Regular Meetings scheduled March 24 through April 23 will take place online and the public will not be allowed to attend in-person. You may watch a live feed of the meeting online or listen to it over the telephone, and the Council is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment or calling into the meeting to provide oral testimony.Please see the below links to access these options: