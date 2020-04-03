Public Health Seattle and King county case update April 3, 2020









2787 confirmed positive cases (up 131 from yesterday)

186 confirmed deaths (up 11 from yesterday)

134 residents tested positive for COVID-19

13 have died



16 residents tested positive for COVID-19

1 has died Lake Forest Park:

State:

6966 residents tested positive for COVID-19

284 have died









Forty-one people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities. Data Dashboard HERE . Be sure to click the button to filter by "positive results only" to see age and gender of deaths













Evidence continues to show the virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading in King County. With more than 100 new cases per day, staying home and avoiding all non-essential contact with others is the best way to stay healthy and keep others healthy.Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 4/2/20.Shoreline: