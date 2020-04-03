Public Health Seattle and King county case update April 3, 2020

Friday, April 3, 2020



Evidence continues to show the virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading in King County. With more than 100 new cases per day, staying home and avoiding all non-essential contact with others is the best way to stay healthy and keep others healthy.

Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 4/2/20.
  • 2787 confirmed positive cases (up 131 from yesterday)
  • 186 confirmed deaths (up 11 from yesterday)
Shoreline:
  • 134 residents tested positive for COVID-19
  • 13 have died
Lake Forest Park:
  • 16 residents tested positive for COVID-19
  • 1 has died
State:
  • 6966 residents tested positive for COVID-19
  • 284 have died

Data Dashboard HERE. Be sure to click the button to filter by “positive results only” to see age and gender of deaths

Forty-one people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.



Posted by DKH at 11:56 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  