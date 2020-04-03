Public Health Seattle and King county case update April 3, 2020
Friday, April 3, 2020
Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 4/2/20.
- 2787 confirmed positive cases (up 131 from yesterday)
- 186 confirmed deaths (up 11 from yesterday)
- 134 residents tested positive for COVID-19
- 13 have died
Lake Forest Park:
- 16 residents tested positive for COVID-19
- 1 has died
State:
- 6966 residents tested positive for COVID-19
- 284 have died
Data Dashboard HERE. Be sure to click the button to filter by “positive results only” to see age and gender of deaths
Forty-one people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.
