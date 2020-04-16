Agenda for Shoreline City Council meeting April 20

The Agenda for the Shoreline City Council’s April 20, 2020 meeting includes the following:

Action Item 8(a)

Approval of Grant Requests from the Dale Turner YMCA in the Amount of $15,000 and from the Shoreline PTA Council in the Amount of $15,000 from the COVID-19 Community Emergency Response Grant Program

Study Item 9(a)

Discussing the 2019 Year-End Financial Report

This report is provided to keep the City Council informed of the financial issues and the financial position of the City as the first year of its first biennial budget is completed.

Study Item 9(b)

Discussing Ordinance No. 886 - Amending the 2019-2020 Biennial Budget (Ordinance Nos. 841, 852, 854, 855, 861, 872 & 883)

Adoption of proposed Ordinance No. 886 impacts appropriations.

Staff is requesting that the 2019-2020 biennial budget be amended to provide funding for programs and projects that require additional funding due to unanticipated needs.

Pursuant to Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 20-28, in an effort to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the City Council’s Regular Meetings scheduled March 24 through April 23 will take place online using the Zoom platform and the public will not be allowed to attend in-person. You may watch a live feed of the meeting online or listen to it over the telephone. Council is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment or calling into the meeting to provide oral testimony.



