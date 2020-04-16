Laptops and food for Shoreline Schools students





Now that the rest of the school year will take place online, school districts are working to get curricula online and to make sure that students have the laptops they need for learning.





Shoreline Center

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





It wasn't very busy when Steve went by but they were prepared to maintain Physical Distanting.





Families who needed laptops for their children submitted requests, then drove to pick them up last Wednesday.





Parkwood Elementary

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





Families needing food were able to pick up a bag of food at the same time. Parkwood Elementary at 155th and Meridian had both as well as a line of cars.





The laptops are ChromeBooks, student edition, with hard cases.















Last week Steve Robinson was checking on the Shoreline Isolation and Recovery Center when he saw that there were stations at the Shoreline Center on 1st Ave NE to distribute laptops to students.