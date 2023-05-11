Shorewood girls varsity tennis qualifies six players for District 1 tournament



Shorewood hosted the Wesco South tennis tournament on May 9 and 10, 2023 at Shorewood Courts.





After coming off of a successful undefeated league season, the team was able to qualify six players that were entered to next week's District 1 state qualifying tournament.



Each league school had two singles and two doubles entries with the top five qualifying for District 1.





Shorewood players that will move on in tournament play were: Sophomore Rylie Gettmann, singles champion, and junior Emily Lin who placed third in singles.





Doubles qualifiers were: sophomore Alex Mignogna and sophomore Mari Brittle doubles champions, and seniors Lindsay Rand and senior Sophia Serwold placed second.





Coach Moreno says " consistency has been the key to their success and knowing how to get through the tough points when they lose them and focus on the winning next point."

District 1 will be at Snohomish High School courts on May 16th and 17th with matches starting at 11am. The top five placers will qualify for the WIAA State 3A tennis tournament at Vancouver Tennis Center, Vancouver, Washington. Matches at state start on Friday May 26th at 8:30am and continue on Saturday May 27th.



Coach Moreno says "Congratulations to our Shorewood Girls tennis team!"

Wesco 3A South Tournament

At Shorewood H.S.



Singles (top 5 to districts)

Championship: Rylie Gettman (Shorewood) def. Paige Oliver (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-2, 6-3;

def. Paige Oliver (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-2, 6-3; 3rd/4th place: Emily Lin (Shorewood) def. Katelynne Wyckoff (Meadowdale) 6-0, 6-1;

def. Katelynne Wyckoff (Meadowdale) 6-0, 6-1; 5th/6th place: Cami Sikora (Shorecrest) def. Hannah Douglas (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-2. Doubles (top 5 to districts)

Doubles (top 5 to districts)