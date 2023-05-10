Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park seasonal maintenance workers

City of Lake Forest Park

Seasonal maintenance workers

$30.82 - $36.25 Hourly



Performs general grounds maintenance duties including preparation of walking trails and fields at assigned city and park sites, and basic maintenance tasks in city right-of-way including vegetation control, asphalt, concrete, gravel, and drainage repairs.





Operates a range of small powered and specialized equipment. Provides support for special events. May perform duties of similar complexity in other maintenance areas as required or assigned.





Because of the small size of the city staff, each staff member is expected to perform a wide range of field duties as required from time to time.











