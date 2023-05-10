Elections this fall for three school board positions
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
|School board members must live in their district
Elections for Shoreline School Board District Directors will be held this fall for positions in Districts 1, 4 and 5.
The filing deadline for candidates is May 15-19, 2023. Interested candidates must be registered voters residing in those respective district boundaries.
The Shoreline School Board is a local board, established by the Washington State Legislature. Although each of the five members comes from a different geographical area in the district, all board members are elected by all Shoreline voters. Board members serve a four-year term.
Learn more about what it means to be a school board director HERE and learn more about how to become a candidate HERE
0 comments:
Post a Comment