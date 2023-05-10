Elections this fall for three school board positions

School board members must live in their district

Elections for Shoreline School Board District Directors will be held this fall for positions in Districts 1, 4 and 5.





The filing deadline for candidates is May 15-19, 2023. Interested candidates must be registered voters residing in those respective district boundaries.





The Shoreline School Board is a local board, established by the Washington State Legislature. Although each of the five members comes from a different geographical area in the district, all board members are elected by all Shoreline voters. Board members serve a four-year term.















