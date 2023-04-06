Worship with First Lutheran Richmond Beach on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023
Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Worship services at 9:00am and 11:00am*
- Easter Breakfast - 9:45am to 11:15am
Easter breakfast is back! This is an annual youth fundraiser. Money raised is used towards youth trips. Every year the youth go to Tillamook, OR and serve with Habitat for Humanity, and in the summer of 2024 they will be heading to New Orleans for the National Youth Gathering.
- Easter Egg Hunt - 10:30am
- * 11:00 am service is also livestreamed. Visit our YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@FLRB/streams to view the livestream or recordings of past livestreams.
First Lutheran Richmond Beach
18354 8th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
www.flrb.org
206-546-4153
