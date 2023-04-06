Worship with First Lutheran Richmond Beach on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023

You are invited to worship with First Lutheran Richmond Beach on Easter Sunday, April 9:

  • Worship services at 9:00am and 11:00am*
  • Easter Breakfast - 9:45am to 11:15am
Easter breakfast is back! This is an annual youth fundraiser. Money raised is used towards youth trips. Every year the youth go to Tillamook, OR and serve with Habitat for Humanity, and in the summer of 2024 they will be heading to New Orleans for the National Youth Gathering.

  • Easter Egg Hunt - 10:30am
Families are invited to join us outside in the preschool playground for an Easter Egg Hunt. Egg hunt is designed for elementary kids and younger.


First Lutheran Richmond Beach
18354 8th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
www.flrb.org
206-546-4153


