U.S. veteran who fought in Ukraine will speak at Heroes' Café Tuesday April 11, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023

Carl Larson fought in Ukraine
Shoreline Veterans Association and Heroes' Café is proud to host Carl Larson, U.S. Army Veteran of Iraq and a Veteran of the International Legion for Defense of Ukraine who will speak on his 'Personal Experiences from the Front,' Tuesday, April 11, 2023. 

Carl returned last August after several months at the front in eastern Ukraine. He was born and raised in the greater Seattle area.

Heroes' Café Shoreline is held the second Tuesday of every month from 9:00am to 1:00pm at the Seattle Scottish Rite Center, 1207 N 152nd Street, Shoreline, WA 98133

Coffee and Pastries (WINCO) will be available at 9:00am with lunch provided by Laurel Cove Retirement Community at 11:30am.

A Veteran program will start at 10:00am with a Formal Opening, Flag Salute and POW/MIA Flag Placement.

April birthdays will be acknowledged.

Veterans, Family, Friends and the Community are welcome. There is no cost for his event. Heroes' Café is unique among veterans' organizations in that there is nothing to join, you just show up.


