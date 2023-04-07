U.S. veteran who fought in Ukraine will speak at Heroes' Café Tuesday April 11, 2023
Friday, April 7, 2023
|Carl Larson fought in Ukraine
Carl returned last August after several months at the front in eastern Ukraine. He was born and raised in the greater Seattle area.
Heroes' Café Shoreline is held the second Tuesday of every month from 9:00am to 1:00pm at the Seattle Scottish Rite Center, 1207 N 152nd Street, Shoreline, WA 98133.
Heroes' Café Shoreline is held the second Tuesday of every month from 9:00am to 1:00pm at the Seattle Scottish Rite Center, 1207 N 152nd Street, Shoreline, WA 98133.
Coffee and Pastries (WINCO) will be available at 9:00am with lunch provided by Laurel Cove Retirement Community at 11:30am.
April birthdays will be acknowledged.
Veterans, Family, Friends and the Community are welcome. There is no cost for his event. Heroes' Café is unique among veterans' organizations in that there is nothing to join, you just show up.
Veterans, Family, Friends and the Community are welcome. There is no cost for his event. Heroes' Café is unique among veterans' organizations in that there is nothing to join, you just show up.
0 comments:
Post a Comment