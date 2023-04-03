Not again! Brief hail storm hits area
Monday, April 3, 2023
This is the third time this season that the immediate area has been hit with a dramatic hail storm. Around 2:30pm on Sunday there was beautiful sunshine in my front yard in Shoreline. The backyard was a little darker. The sky that I could see through the trees was layered.
Light and white clouds were just below one of those leaden gray-blue skies that mean the air is full of snow or heavy moisture. I heard what sounded like thunder.
A few minutes later we were getting pounded with hail. The hailstones were hitting my deck so hard they were bouncing three feet in the air.
And then it was over.
0 comments:
Post a Comment