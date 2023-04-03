Not again! Brief hail storm hits area

Monday, April 3, 2023

Hailstorm as far north as Everett
Photo by Carl Dinse

By Diane Hettrick

This is the third time this season that the immediate area has been hit with a dramatic hail storm. Around 2:30pm on Sunday there was beautiful sunshine in my front yard in Shoreline. The backyard was a little darker. The sky that I could see through the trees was layered.

Light and white clouds were just below one of those leaden gray-blue skies that mean the air is full of snow or heavy moisture. I heard what sounded like thunder.

A few minutes later we were getting pounded with hail. The hailstones were hitting my deck so hard they were bouncing three feet in the air.

And then it was over.


