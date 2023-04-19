Eastside CHADD virtual presentation: girls and women with ADHD

May 9, 2023 from 7 - 9pm - Special Zoom meeting with Stephen Hinshaw, PhD





Stephen Hinshaw, PhD





Learn about positive parenting practices to parent girls - as well as boys. Dr. Hinshaw presents information for mothers with ADHD and their spouses to use as they parent their children with ADHD. His books are recommended by key clinicians in the field of ADHD.





For registration information, contact info@eastside-chadd.org and include ADHD in the subject line





