Eastside CHADD virtual presentation: girls and women with ADHD
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
May 9, 2023 from 7 - 9pm - Special Zoom meeting with Stephen Hinshaw, PhD
|Stephen Hinshaw, PhD
Join Eastside CHADD to hear Dr. Hinshaw speak about his research findings of ADHD in females at 10 year intervals - ages 10, 20, and 30.
Dr. Hinshaw, Distinguished Professor of Psychology at the University of California, Berkeley and Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of California, San Francisco, also serves as the Vice-Chair for Child and Adolescent Psychology at the Department of Psychiatry at UC, San Francisco.
Eastside CHADD is pleased to bring Dr HInshaw to the Seattle area to talk about the results of his study which documents the reality of ADHD in females and its unique impact upon women.
Learn about positive parenting practices to parent girls - as well as boys. Dr. Hinshaw presents information for mothers with ADHD and their spouses to use as they parent their children with ADHD. His books are recommended by key clinicians in the field of ADHD.
info@eastside-chadd.org and include ADHD in the subject line
0 comments:
Post a Comment