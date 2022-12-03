Shoreline Math Olympiad cancelled for 2023

2016 Math Olympiad photo by Amy Stapleton



A big shout out to the TWELVE volunteers that expressed an interest in joining our planning team to help make the 2023 event happen!





Sadly, we are short 12 additional planning team volunteers needed to make it all come together, so Steve and I are officially CANCELLING the proposed 2023 city wide competition.





We both have a very strong commitment to making Shoreline Math Olympiad come together yet again in the future for our students, so we'll for sure reach out to each of you to consider recruiting interest for a 2024 event - fingers crossed we can get the community support needed to do so!





For now, enjoy the upcoming holiday season with your family, stay warm, and continue what you do in encouraging our youth in our community in their academic challenges!





Go Mathletes!





Warmly,

Lisa McDonald and Steve Ruiter

Shoreline Math Olympiad event co-coordinators











