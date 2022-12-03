Musical play: “The Little Town That Could,” Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Third Place Commons

The Rotary Environmental Club of Puget Sound is sponsoring the musical play: “The Little Town That Could,” Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 6:30pm at Third Place Commons in Lake Forest Park Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE..

Because of climate change, the creek is warming, and the two fish are not sure they will be able to survive to make it back home. Tillie is tasked with a big job to save her fish friends.





After asking several adults to help her to no avail, Tillie begins to learn that through optimism and a belief in herself and her community that even what seems impossible can be surmounted.