Musical play: “The Little Town That Could,” Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Third Place Commons
Saturday, December 3, 2022
The play is free and open to the public so come join us in an all community written and performed musical as we sing our way together to saving our Kokanee salmon.
This 30 minute, child-friendly musical takes place in Lake Forest Park's Lyon Creek where two little salmon, Frye and Alevin, befriend Tillie, a young girl, and ask her for help.
Because of climate change, the creek is warming, and the two fish are not sure they will be able to survive to make it back home. Tillie is tasked with a big job to save her fish friends.After asking several adults to help her to no avail, Tillie begins to learn that through optimism and a belief in herself and her community that even what seems impossible can be surmounted.
