Jobs: WSDOT Facilities Maintenance Lead (MS4)
Saturday, December 3, 2022
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$73,243 - $84,999 Annually
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking an experienced maintenance professional ready and willing to provide leadership, guidance, and support to trades personnel tasked with preventative maintenance on building systems.
As the Facilities Maintenance Lead, you will be responsible for managing the contractors performing projects, participating in the hiring process, supervising crews in specific geographical areas which includes yearly performance evaluations, and disciplinary actions.
In this role you will also be responsible for managing a portion of the facilities budget associated with preventative maintenance. This experienced lead will lead by example and have a personal commitment to safety while coordinating daily work activities. Our top candidate must have outstanding communication skills and the ability to build relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
Job description and application
