2016 photo by Amy Stapleton



The wildly popular Math Olympiad has not been held since 2019.





The event includes all schools in Shoreline / LFP, public and private. It is held at Shoreline Community College. It is a free event open to all 4th – 8th grade students who want to challenge themselves with fun individual and team tests in math.





Each school has their own t-shirt, worn by participants and family members. The last Math Olympiad had 800 participants and the event filled the seats in a gymnasium.





The event is run by a volunteer team and in the last three years, many of the previous team have moved on.





The team members who remain would love to bring the event back in March of 2023.





CALL for Shoreline Math Olympiad (SMO) Planning Team Volunteers





Volunteers are needed right now to join a dedicated team to help coordinate and facilitate our March event for the 800+ students in our community. Math skills or strength are not necessary.





The committee needs to make a decision within a couple of weeks about whether they have enough planning committee volunteers to run the event.





If you can sign on to this project email Lisa McDonald at lisa_mcd@comcast.net by Friday November 18.





Event co-coordinator

Awards co-chair

Concessions assistant

Date Entry chair + two data entry assistants

Facilities co-chairs

Proctor co-chair

Procurement co-chairs (3 positions)

Registration chair + assistant

Scoring room co-chair

Test monitor/runner co-chair

Test writer (3 positions)

Volunteer chair + assistant

Web designer + Web master/publicity





Without your help, this competition may not be possible for March 2023.









These are the positions available:During the week of November 21, the committee will announce the final status of 2023 event.