The 29 year old woman from Everett who was critically injured in the collisions on northbound 5 at NE 130th early Thursday morning, died at Harborview.





She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 30 year old Mountlake Terrace woman. They were traveling northbound when an out of control vehicle driven by a 45 year old Seattle man came down the hillside and landed on the front of their car.