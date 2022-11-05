South County got the same wind blast

Saturday, November 5, 2022

 
10:48pm November 4, 2022

South County got the same wind blast we did, with results not quite as bad. The circles show the individual incidents and the number of customers affected. If you are just glancing at the colors, yellow is low numbers, orange medium, and red represents 500 or more.

Snohomish County PUD divides their outage map into squares. If you click on each one it gives the details. In this case they are not trying to estimate when power will be restored.




Posted by DKH at 12:02 AM
Tags:

