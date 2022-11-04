Wild wind and power outages

Friday, November 4, 2022

10:54pm Friday, November 4, 2022

A wild wind just swept through, knocking down trees and raining branches. Lights are flickering or just out. Lake Forest Park and Shoreline east of the freeway either have no power or are running on generators.

Seattle City Light has listed seven separate power outages north of NE 125th. The one in Seattle took out 4873 customers. In Shoreline / LFP it was 610, 83, 559, 1405, 1008, 1799 households out.

WeatherWatcher Carl Dinse reports a 40mph wind gust at his Northridge station. That's the one that sent my cat running for the basement as the trees threw branches and cones at my roof.

Unusually the wind appears to have skipped west Shoreline.

A tree is down on N 205th at Meridian.




