Veterans Day RAINBOW BINGO Friday, November 11, 2022

R A I N B O W BINGO Friday, November 11, 2022





Veterans are ½ price. Call the Center for your discount. All others can register online.



Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center holds our monthly fundraiser RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess,Sylvia O'Stayformore.

Friday, November 11, 2022

7pm, doors open at 6:30pm

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155. Free parking.

southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155. Free parking. Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!

Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.

The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.

Register online https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org/events/special-events/

Call 206-365-1536 for a veteran’s discount.

$10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.

Bingo is a 21 and over event. Cash bar will serve beer, wine and Jell-O shots.