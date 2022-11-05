Veterans Day RAINBOW BINGO Friday, November 11, 2022
Saturday, November 5, 2022
Veterans are ½ price. Call the Center for your discount. All others can register online.
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center holds our monthly fundraiser RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess,Sylvia O'Stayformore.
- Friday, November 11, 2022
- 7pm, doors open at 6:30pm
- Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155. Free parking.
- Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
- Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.
- The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.
- Register online https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org/events/special-events/
- Call 206-365-1536 for a veteran’s discount.
- $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
