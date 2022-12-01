Meet the artist this Saturday at Red Sky Gallery
Thursday, December 1, 2022
New paintings by internationally exhibited artist Jamee Linton
Artist Reception: Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 4-7pm
NOTATIONS December 1-31, 2022
Jamee Linton takes landscape painting to a new level. Through experimentation with the application of perforated music notation she introduces a elements of abstraction layered into the landscape. Mark your calendar. Reception: Saturday, December 3, 4-7pm.
RED SKY GALLERY, 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
