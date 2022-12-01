Meet the artist this Saturday at Red Sky Gallery

Thursday, December 1, 2022


New paintings by internationally exhibited artist Jamee Linton
Artist Reception: Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 4-7pm

NOTATIONS December 1-31, 2022

Jamee Linton takes landscape painting to a new level. Through experimentation with the application of perforated music notation she introduces a elements of abstraction layered into the landscape. Mark your calendar. Reception: Saturday, December 3, 4-7pm.

RED SKY GALLERY, 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155




Posted by DKH at 9:57 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  