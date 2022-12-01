Sam Scott studio sale

Sam Scott pottery sale Shoreline ceramic artist Sam Scott will be opening his studio for his 2022 Holiday Studio Show. Shoreline ceramic artist Sam Scott will be opening his studio for his 2022 Holiday Studio Show.





Because Covid is still around he will be setting up appointments for individual visits instead of a two day general opening.





One hour appointments will be available for Monday, December 5th through Friday, December 9th, 2022.





Appointments will be available from 12 - 5pm each day. Exceptions can be made.





He will have lots of work available!





To set up an appointment or if you have any questions, contact Sam at cheerspots@yahoo.com , go to his website www.samscottpottery.com or call 206-542-1944.











