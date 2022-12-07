LFP Elementary teachers awarded enrichment grants from Sno-King School Retirees
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
|LFP staff with Jim Siscel, who presented the awards on behalf of SKSR
Photo courtesy LFP Elementary
Congrats to the Lake Forest Park Elementary staff who received enrichment grants to use with their students from the Sno-King unit of the Washington State School Retirees’ Association (SKSR). The presentation was made by retired Echo Lake Elementary teacher, Jim Siscel.
Pictured, from left:
- Kimberly Clasen
- Britt Harris
- Frank Kleyn
- Riley Kreutzer
- April Johnston
- Rhonda Okazaki
- Tami Thompson
- Jim Siscel
Lake Forest Park Elementary is part of the Shoreline School District, located along Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park. It was one of seven schools whose teachers applied for and received grants.
