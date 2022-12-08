The dawning of a new era for Shorewood StormRays girls wrestling team

Shorewood and Stanwood girls wrestling teams

By Clark Norton









It was also the first ever dual meet for the Stanwood girls team. This is the first year both schools have passed the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association’s (WIAA) minimum requirement of eight wrestlers for a dual meet team.



Shorewood senior captain Abby Tveit, who started wrestling on the Einstein boys team in 7th grade, was first up at 140 pounds. The match went back and forth and was tied 9-9 with 30 seconds left in the final period before Stanwood secured a pin with 14 seconds left.





StormRay Aly Fellores came out at 145 pounds and it was another barnburner. Fellores used two first period takedowns to build a lead as she controlled the bout on her way to a third period pin to tie the team score at 6-6. Shorewood’s first lead came courtesy of a second round pin by sophomore Izzy Crave in the 155 pound matchup.



A decision, a pin, and a forfeit stretched the StormRays’ lead to 27-6. Freshman Finley Houck went out in the 110 pound bout and dominated her way to a first round pin to lock in the team victory.





The intensity was not over though. In the 120 pound match senior captain Fiona Blair took a 5-2 lead into the third period, but could not hold on as penalties tied it up and forced overtime.





Shorewood went on for a 42-12 team victory.



Shorewood Record:

At Stanwood 12-7-22

Shorewood 42 - Stanwood 12



Began @ 140lbs

100 Double Forfeit

105 Libby Norton (SWOD) win by Forfeit

110 Finley Houck (SWOD) pinned Sydney Weigard 1:54

115 Double Forfeit

120 Fiona Blair (SWOD) dec. Signe Cairus 7-6 (3OT)

125 Double Forfeit

130 Ellie Van Horn (SWOD) pinned Abigail Price 0:49

135 Sophia Pennington (STWD) win by Forfeit

*140 Mariah Fulgenzi (STWD) pinned Abby Tveit 5:46

145 Aly Fellores (SWOD) pinned Katana Karasti 5:23

155 Izzy Crave (SWOD) pinned Alaina Beard 2:31

170 Double Forfeit

190 Abbi Chishungu (SWOD) dec. Makayla Finch 7-6

235 Kiana Yoshimura (SWOD) pinned Riley Ost 0:41



It was the dawning of a new era on Tuesday night as the Shorewood girls wrestling team had their first dual meet, not just of the season, but ever. For their inaugural meet the StormRays faced off against the Spartans of Stanwood High School.