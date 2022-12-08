Shoreline Walks to continue in winter

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Shoreline Walks Free Community Walking Program will continue during the winter months with a few "Pop-Up" style walks on occasional Saturdays from December - March. 

Walks dates will be posted on www.shorelinewa.gov/shorelinewalks on the Thursday prior to the scheduled walk date. 

So, if the weather is looking decent for the weekend, check out our website to see if we're hosting a walk!

None are scheduled right now, but if you are interested in being a walk leader, read on...

VOLUNTEER WALK LEADERS WANTED
  • Do you love to go walking and have some great walking routes in Shoreline you would like to share with others in the community? We are recruiting volunteers leaders for the Shoreline Walks Community Walking Program.
  • Not sure where to lead a walk... we can help supply you with some great walking routes!
  • If interested, please contact Marianne Johnson, Recreation Specialist, for more information: mjohnson@shorelinewa.gov, 206-801-2638.


