AG Ferguson files lawsuit against Federal Way gun retailer and its owner for unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Federal Way Discount Guns
Photo courtesy AG Office
Attorney General Bob Ferguson today announced a consumer protection lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza Baghai, for illegally selling high-capacity magazines despite the ban on such products in our state. 

Ferguson is also seeking an injunction that would block the store from selling high-capacity magazines. The defendants face a maximum penalty of $7,500 every time the store offered a high-capacity magazine for sale and $7,500 every time it illegally sold a high-capacity magazine.

The lawsuit follows a statewide sweep of gun dealers conducted by investigators in Ferguson’s office. 

Attorney General investigators visited 25 firearms retailers across Washington to confirm that the retailers were complying with the new law. by attempting to purchase the unlawful magazines. Only two retailers did not comply, including Federal Way Discount Guns. The investigation into the other retailer is ongoing.

More information here



Posted by DKH at 12:54 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  