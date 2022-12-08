AG Ferguson files lawsuit against Federal Way gun retailer and its owner for unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines
Thursday, December 8, 2022
|Federal Way Discount Guns
Photo courtesy AG Office
Ferguson is also seeking an injunction that would block the store from selling high-capacity magazines. The defendants face a maximum penalty of $7,500 every time the store offered a high-capacity magazine for sale and $7,500 every time it illegally sold a high-capacity magazine.
The lawsuit follows a statewide sweep of gun dealers conducted by investigators in Ferguson’s office.
Attorney General investigators visited 25 firearms retailers across Washington to confirm that the retailers were complying with the new law. by attempting to purchase the unlawful magazines. Only two retailers did not comply, including Federal Way Discount Guns. The investigation into the other retailer is ongoing.
More information here
More information here
0 comments:
Post a Comment