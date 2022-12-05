SKSR Awards Grants to Shoreline Educators

Monday, December 5, 2022


Each fall Sno-King School Retirees, an organization composed of retired and active employees of the Edmonds, Northshore, and Shoreline School Districts, offers grants of up to $300 to its active members for special projects that enrich their students’ educational experience (e.g., field trips, guest speakers, materials for integrated units of study) or for materials/equipment to augment their students’ learning (e.g., noise-cancelling headphones). 

Since the grant program's inception in 1998, SKSR has awarded over $115,000 to its active members in these districts.

This year’s SKSR funded 36 grants; twenty-four of the grants were awarded to educators in the Shoreline School District.

Briarcrest Elementary
  • Cindy Ebisu: Balance scales and metric weights for a math measurement unit. (3rd grade)
  • Michelle Holguin and Amy Pitts: Classroom licenses for IXL, an online math program. (3rd and 2nd grades)
  • Carrie Wandler: Sports and hobby books for the library’s outdated arts and recreation section. (Librarian)
Brookside Elementary
  • Carrie Misener: A collection of graphic novels to encourage all readers, especially reluctant and struggling ones. (3rd grade)
Cascade K-8
  • Sheryl Yost: Multicultural books for her classroom library. (K/1st grade)
Echo Lake Elementary
  • Jean Bolivar: Read aloud books that spark student conversations about race, identity, social justice. (Librarian)
  • Kelly Dillon: Painting supplies to create kindness rocks for the school’s Kindness Week. (2nd grade)
  • Allison Hoover: Orange traffic cones to create safe spaces and a wagon tote to transport P.E. equipment. (P.E. Specialist)
Lake Forest Park Elementary
  • Kimberly Clasen, Riley Kreutzer, and Tami Thompson: Transportation for a science field trip to the Brightwater Sewage Treatment Plant. (5th grade)
  • Britt Harris: Tickets and transportation for 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders to the Shorecrest Drama Production of The Lightning Thief. (Office Manager)
  • April Johnston: A Rick Hartman workshop that applies a variety of science principles to building wooden toys. (2nd grade)
  • Frank Kleyn: Read-aloud picture books for beginning readers to teach self-awareness and self-management skills. (Librarian)
  • Rhonda Okazaki: High interest graphic books related to science topics. (4th grade)
Parkwood Elementary
  • Renee Iverson: Transportation for a field trip to St. Edwards Park to apply physics, magnetic, and engineering principles from science to playground design. (3rd grade)
  • Kristin Mesler: Three boxes of Pacific NW Native American artifacts from the Burke Museum and complementary books. (3rd grade)
Syre Elementary
  • Heidi Alexander: Sensory items like stress balls and fidget blocks to help students de-stress and refocus. (Dean of Students)
  • Julie Anneberg: 10 portable lap/floor student desks to provide alternative seating options to meet a wider range of learning styles. (3rd grade)
  • Michelle Carroll: Books that highlight diverse cultural celebrations. (Principal)
  • Chrisy Francescutti: Books that focus on Native American, Jewish American, and Muslim cultures. (Librarian)
  • Jenny Hodgen: Yoga ball chairs, stools, cushions, and lap desks to provide flexible seating. (5th grade)
  • Marybeth Scherf: Whiteboards, whiteboard markers, and 4 sets of phonics-based decodable readers for older students. (3rd/4th grade)


Posted by DKH at 9:26 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  