SKSR Awards Grants to Shoreline Educators

Each fall Sno-King School Retirees , an organization composed of retired and active employees of the Edmonds, Northshore, and Shoreline School Districts, offers grants of up to $300 to its active members for special projects that enrich their students’ educational experience (e.g., field trips, guest speakers, materials for integrated units of study) or for materials/equipment to augment their students’ learning (e.g., noise-cancelling headphones).