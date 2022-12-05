SKSR Awards Grants to Shoreline Educators
Monday, December 5, 2022
Each fall Sno-King School Retirees, an organization composed of retired and active employees of the Edmonds, Northshore, and Shoreline School Districts, offers grants of up to $300 to its active members for special projects that enrich their students’ educational experience (e.g., field trips, guest speakers, materials for integrated units of study) or for materials/equipment to augment their students’ learning (e.g., noise-cancelling headphones).
Since the grant program's inception in 1998, SKSR has awarded over $115,000 to its active members in these districts.
This year’s SKSR funded 36 grants; twenty-four of the grants were awarded to educators in the Shoreline School District.
Briarcrest Elementary
- Cindy Ebisu: Balance scales and metric weights for a math measurement unit. (3rd grade)
- Michelle Holguin and Amy Pitts: Classroom licenses for IXL, an online math program. (3rd and 2nd grades)
- Carrie Wandler: Sports and hobby books for the library’s outdated arts and recreation section. (Librarian)
- Carrie Misener: A collection of graphic novels to encourage all readers, especially reluctant and struggling ones. (3rd grade)
- Sheryl Yost: Multicultural books for her classroom library. (K/1st grade)
- Jean Bolivar: Read aloud books that spark student conversations about race, identity, social justice. (Librarian)
- Kelly Dillon: Painting supplies to create kindness rocks for the school’s Kindness Week. (2nd grade)
- Allison Hoover: Orange traffic cones to create safe spaces and a wagon tote to transport P.E. equipment. (P.E. Specialist)
- Kimberly Clasen, Riley Kreutzer, and Tami Thompson: Transportation for a science field trip to the Brightwater Sewage Treatment Plant. (5th grade)
- Britt Harris: Tickets and transportation for 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders to the Shorecrest Drama Production of The Lightning Thief. (Office Manager)
- April Johnston: A Rick Hartman workshop that applies a variety of science principles to building wooden toys. (2nd grade)
- Frank Kleyn: Read-aloud picture books for beginning readers to teach self-awareness and self-management skills. (Librarian)
- Rhonda Okazaki: High interest graphic books related to science topics. (4th grade)
- Renee Iverson: Transportation for a field trip to St. Edwards Park to apply physics, magnetic, and engineering principles from science to playground design. (3rd grade)
- Kristin Mesler: Three boxes of Pacific NW Native American artifacts from the Burke Museum and complementary books. (3rd grade)
- Heidi Alexander: Sensory items like stress balls and fidget blocks to help students de-stress and refocus. (Dean of Students)
- Julie Anneberg: 10 portable lap/floor student desks to provide alternative seating options to meet a wider range of learning styles. (3rd grade)
- Michelle Carroll: Books that highlight diverse cultural celebrations. (Principal)
- Chrisy Francescutti: Books that focus on Native American, Jewish American, and Muslim cultures. (Librarian)
- Jenny Hodgen: Yoga ball chairs, stools, cushions, and lap desks to provide flexible seating. (5th grade)
- Marybeth Scherf: Whiteboards, whiteboard markers, and 4 sets of phonics-based decodable readers for older students. (3rd/4th grade)
