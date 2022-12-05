Bog Whisperer: Snow birds of Shoreline

Photo by Martin De Grazia The snow, ice, and cold weather gave Bog Whisperer Martin De Grazia a chance to see the Bog Birds in different ways. The snow, ice, and cold weather gave Bog Whisperer Martin De Grazia a chance to see the Bog Birds in different ways.





For example, this flock of geese, unconcerned about the snow on their backs - and they're not even Snow Geese!





Photo by Martin De Grazia

The Bog is actually quite shallow and often freezes over in cold weather. The crows don't usually spend time on lakes, so this is a novelty for them (and us!)





Photo by Martin De Grazia

The heron sits in his usual tree, unperturbed by the snow clinging to the bark. I have to admit that when I first looked at the photo in a thumbnail version, I didn't see the bird. Even now, his feathers look much like the bark of his tree.





Martin says that the otters love the ice, swimming under it and popping up through the thin crust. Their dens have underwater entrances, so they are quite comfortable in this weather.





Ronald Bog is between I-5 and Meridian Ave N, with the entrance to the park on N 175th.





--Diane Hettrick












