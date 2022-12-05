Naloxone Distribution by Bethel Lutheran Church of Shoreline
Monday, December 5, 2022
|Bethel Lutheran Church photo by Dan Short
Washington State's Department of Health implemented a standing order last year to dispense Naloxone, an antidote to an opioid-related overdose.
If you or someone you know may be at risk of an opioid-related overdose and you would like to receive some Naloxone kits, please visit the church 17529 15th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 during office hours (Monday -Thursday 9:30am to 4:30pm). Or call the office at 206-362-4334 or email Krista at dce@bethel4all.org to set up an appointment.
