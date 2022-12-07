Christmas Services in 2022 at Church of the Redeemer in Kenmore

Church of the Redeemer in Kenmore, Washington, has several services for you on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. One includes a drop-in pageant where any child present can participate. Two services will have a carol sing of about 15 minutes before the service starts.

All races

All religions

All countries of origin

All sexual orientations

All genders Christmas pageant service (no music)



This service at Church of the Redeemer includes a drop-in pageant for children and Holy Eucharist. It begins at 4:30pm.



This will be a simple Eucharist service, without any music. The 9:00pm service on Christmas Eve and the 10:30am service on Christmas Day have music.



Admission is free. No tickets are required. Any child attending this service is welcome to participate in the pageant.



Carol sing and Christmas Eve service



This Holy Eucharist for Christmas at Church of the Redeemer is preceded by a carol sing. The carols begin at 8:45pm, with the worship service at 9:00pm.



Admission is free. No tickets are required.





Carol sing and Christmas Day service



This Holy Eucharist for Christmas at Church of the Redeemer is preceded by a carol sing. The carols begin at 10:15am, with the service at 10:30am.



Admission is free. No tickets are required.



The carols preceding this service are different than the carols on Christmas Eve





Christmas, or Christ’s Mass



Christmas (in old English, Cristes maesse) is a festival celebrated on December 25, commemorating the Incarnation of the Word of God in the birth of Jesus Christ. In the Book of Common Prayer, it is also called The Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ. In the United States it is also a popular secular holiday.



In the Book of Common Prayer, Christmas Day is one of the seven principal feasts. The Christmas season lasts twelve days, from Christmas Day until January 5, the day before the Epiphany. The season includes Christmas Day, the First Sunday after Christmas Day, the Holy Name of Our Lord Jesus Christ, and may include the Second Sunday after Christmas Day. In many parishes, the main liturgical celebrations of Christmas take place on Christmas Eve.





Church of the Redeemer



Church of the Redeemer: Worshiping God, living in community, and reaching out to the world around us. We are an Episcopal Church serving north King County and south Snohomish County, Washington.



Church of the Redeemer is at



The







All are welcome at Redeemer: