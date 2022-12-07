Join us for RAINBOW BINGO Friday, December 9, 2022 and Ugly Sweater Contest
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Join us for RAINBOW BINGO Friday, December 9, 2022
Wear your best Ugly Sweater for the Contest.
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center holds our monthly fundraiser RAINBOW BINGO featuring hostess Crystyl Jewel Box.
Friday, December 9, 2022
Games start 7pm, doors open at 6:30pm.
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center,
southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus,
Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.
The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.
Register online https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org/events/special-events/
Call 206-365-1536 if not registering online.
$10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
Bingo is a 21 and over event. Cash bar will serve beer, wine and Jell-O shots.
