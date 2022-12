Photo by Martin De Grazia



Two days ago there were 4-5 crows walking on the ice at Ronald Bog. ( See previous article





They obviously enjoyed it and shared the experience with a large number of their murder. (Really - a murder of crows).





Crows are known to play. They will drop fir cones at the peak of a roof and chase them as they roll down. I'm waiting for a photo of them will little sticks, hitting cones across the ice.





--Diane Hettrick